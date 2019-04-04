



— A judge will allow a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper office more time to consider an insanity plea.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken extended the deadline to April 29 on Thursday, citing the volume of material the defense for Jarrod Ramos has to review.

Ramos’ attorneys asked for more time to consider changing his plea to not criminally responsible, because they’ve received additional case materials from prosecutors.

William Davies said there is a “jaw dropping” amount of material to review. Davies says they’ve started the mental health evaluation process, but they need more time before changing his plea.

Ramos pleaded not guilty last year to murder in the June attack at the Capital Gazette newsroom.

