WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man was arrested and charged early Thursday morning after a Maryland State Police investigation found evidence that supported charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Anthony Robinson, 39, of Waldorf, Md., is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

In January 2019, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was conducting an online investigation for offenders sharing child pornography.

The investigation led to Robinson’s home.

At around 5:40 a.m. Thursday morning, police served a search warrant at his home. Robinson’s electronic devices showed multiple child pornography files.

Robinson was arrested at his home and taken to Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack for processing.

