



Baltimore’s acting mayor and city solicitor announced Thursday they are going after pharmaceutical companies to tackle the opioid epidemic in Baltimore.

In a press conference Thursday, they said they are filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

In 2019, they said there have been 250 overdoses in Baltimore this year, more than any other Maryland jurisdiction combined.

This story is developing.

