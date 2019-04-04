  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMWJZ Opening Day Special
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Big Pharma, City Solicitor, Local TV, Maryland, pharmaceutical companies


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s acting mayor and city solicitor announced Thursday they are going after pharmaceutical companies to tackle the opioid epidemic in Baltimore.

In a press conference Thursday, they said they are filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

In 2019, they said there have been 250 overdoses in Baltimore this year, more than any other Maryland jurisdiction combined.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s