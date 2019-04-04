Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, counterfeit goods, DC, Dulles International Airport, Local TV, Maryland, Virginia


WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) —  U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of counterfeit designer baseball caps at Dulles International Airport.

The hats were labeled from high-end manufacturers, such as Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton- but were all fake.

If authentic, the merchandise would have a total retails price of more than $207,000.

The items were addressed to two locations in northern Virginia.

