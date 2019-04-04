Comments
WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of counterfeit designer baseball caps at Dulles International Airport.
The hats were labeled from high-end manufacturers, such as Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton- but were all fake.
If authentic, the merchandise would have a total retails price of more than $207,000.
The items were addressed to two locations in northern Virginia.
