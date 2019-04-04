



Jury deliberations continued Thursday in the trial of two people accused of killing a Locust Point bartender.

Alex Wroblewski was killed in November 2017.

He had stopped at a Royal Farms after work, when he was shot in the parking lot.

Tonya Hayes and her boyfriend Marquese Winston each face 22 charges related to the crime.

21-year-old Trivontre Gatling-Mouzon will serve eight years after taking a plea deal.

