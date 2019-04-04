



A Laurel, Md., man pleaded guilty to robbery involving controlled substances, and to carrying and brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Jawanza Carter, 22, and his co-conspirator, Arthur Prince, participated in five armed robberies of pharmacies between May and November of 2017.

In each robbery, Carter pointed a gun at the clerk, and Carter and Prince each demanded opioid narcotics.

In most of the robberies, Carter and Prince also stole money from the cash register and robbed the clerk.

Carter admitted that he had robbed five pharmacies across Howard, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.

Prince was arrested after a robbery on November 29, 2017, in Odenton, Md., and Carter was arrested at the home of his girlfriend in Laurel, Maryland.

Searches executed at locations associated with Carter recovered three boxes of .40-caliber ammunition, a gun cleaning kit and related items and an empty handgun carrying case with a clip in it.

After his arrest, Carter attempted to obstruct justice. In recorded jail calls, Carter instructed his girlfriend to get rid of a bag used in connection with one of the robberies, which she did.

On December 4, 2017, Carter coached his girlfriend on what to say to law enforcement about two vehicles used in the robberies that were titled and registered to her.

Carter told his girlfriend to tell law enforcement that one of the cars is a “family and friends car,” and that she drove the other vehicle.

Carter faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for robbery involving controlled substances; and a mandatory minimum of seven years and up to life in prison for brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prince also faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for aiding and abetting robbery involving controlled substances; and a mandatory minimum of seven years and up to life in prison for aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

