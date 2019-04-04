WATCH LIVEOpening Day Special
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Healthy Holly, Healthy Holly LLC, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Senate, Mayor Pugh, UMMS


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — By a unanimous vote, the Maryland Senate has approved an emergency bill to overhaul the board of the University of Maryland Medical System- prompted by Mayor Pugh’s book dealings with the organization.

This story is breaking. 

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 4, 2019 at 11:29 am

    First step would be throw her in jail! Make an example out of her!

    Reply

