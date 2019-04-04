



Opening Day is finally here as the Orioles are set to clash with their AL East rival, the New York Yankees.

The Orioles began their season with two series wins, one against the Yankees and another against the Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

Baltimore returns to Camden Yards with a 4-2 mark and currently sit in second in the AL East.

Alex Cobb is scheduled to start for the Orioles. Cobb missed his first scheduled start in New York due to a groin injury.

Lefty James Paxton is scheduled to get the nod for the Yankees.

Along with the game, Orioles fans can look forward to a variety of Opening Day festivities.

Orioles Announce Opening Day Plans For 2019

The entire ballpark will open at noon and each fan will receive a 2019 schedule magnet at the gates.

Roving musical groups will also entertain fans on Eutaw Street and the main concourses before the game.

Orioles fans can also look forward to new foods throughout the ballpark this season.

Orioles Introduce New Concession Food For 2019

Boog’s BBQ will expand with a new 30-foot sign, a branded 1950 Chevy truck and an outdoor smoker. It will also have a general store for fans to buy merchandise including t-shirts and caps.

Just north, there will be the new Bar 478, which will serve beer, wine, mixed drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.

First pitch against is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook