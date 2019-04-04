



It’s been a long winter but the Orioles are back!

Opening Day has brought Bird fans out to support their team, WJZ spoke to some of the people on the other side of the dugout.

Orioles fans are packed in Pickles Pub in downtown Baltimore.

Drinks, games and optimism has fans pumped up.

“This is season opener number 27 in a row. I’ve had season tickets since Camden Yards opened,” A fan said.

It’s that kind of loyalty the Birds need after a down year in 2018.

“This is a great new addition to the season, new addition to Baltimore with Brandon Hyde and Michael Elias. It’s great to see a new track that we’ve never had before,” An Orioles fan said.

“I think they’ll be able to good amount of luck today excited to see those O’s,” Another fan said.

WJZ even caught up with some fans from the New York Yankees.

WJZ Reporter Max McGee: “The O’s took 2 out of 3 from you guys. How do you feel about that?”

“A little sad but we’re here though. This is our team. It doesn’t matter if they win or lose,” A Yankees fan said.

WJZ Reporter Max McGee: “How optimistic are you the Yankees will win in Baltimore today?”

“We’re here today, so they’re going to win,” They said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook