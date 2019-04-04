



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore that left a 17-year-old male hospitalized on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North Ellamont Street around 8:27 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the side.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

