BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore that left a 17-year-old male hospitalized on Thursday night.
Police were called to the 1000 block of North Ellamont Street around 8:27 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the side.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
