Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a splendid Opening Day, we have clouds, cooler temperatures and rain and drizzle coming our way on Friday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a splendid Opening Day, we have clouds, cooler temperatures and rain and drizzle coming our way on Friday.
Winds off the Atlantic will get gusty at times, making for a rather raw afternoon.
Highs today hit 67, but tomorrow the low 50’s are on tap.
Warmer and more pleasant conditions are coming this weekend. Bob Turk
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook