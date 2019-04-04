



After a splendid Opening Day, we have clouds, cooler temperatures and rain and drizzle coming our way on Friday.

Winds off the Atlantic will get gusty at times, making for a rather raw afternoon.

Highs today hit 67, but tomorrow the low 50’s are on tap.

Warmer and more pleasant conditions are coming this weekend. Bob Turk

