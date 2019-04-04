



Opening Day is here. Seasonally mild, but cloudy, but dry. Early April in Baltimore grass is getting green, plants are blooming, and orange is in fashion. A little behind the scenes to introduce my subject today though.

Sharon Gibala and I share the “Green Room” in the morning. In TV terms we make up and get ourselves together, together. (Her fiancé and my wife are probably the only other people who see us kinda “au natural” first thing in the morning. In TV circumstance makes friendships in odd places.) So Sharon say’s, this morning, can I buy my plants yet? And I told her no. I know the sunny and warm weekend is gonna charge everyone up. Even a gray and very warm start to next week will keep that “amp up” going. But the last freeze date has not occurred. By the numbers by April 19 there is only about a 10% chance of a freeze here. Yeah, by mid-month. At that point I call it over. (Should the worst occur it could be easily be handled at that time. Mid-April ya’ll.)

Opening Day is the legit mental start of Summer, but it is still early Spring, and let the words “slow but sure” guide you, weather-wise, for the next couple of weeks.

MB

