



A leadoff home run from Jonathan Vilar and 10 hits throughout the lineup were not enough for the Orioles to overcome the Yankees in their home opener, falling 8-4 to their AL East rival.

Vilar got the Opening Day party started with a solo home run to right field in the first Oriole at-bat at Camden Yards in 2019.

Trey Mancini later came around to score in the first on a bulk, and Renato Nunez scored on a wild pitch to give the O’s a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

But a four-run sixth inning would be all the Yankees needed to earn their third victory of the season.

Gary Sanchez homered, and Gleyber Torres hit a three-run home run to put New York up 5-4.

In the ninth inning, the Yankees added three insurance runs on one swing of the bat.

Luke Voit hit his second home run of the season, a three-run home run, that put New York up 8-4.

Mike Wright, who came in on relief for starter Alex Cobb, took the loss for the Orioles. He gave up three runs on four hits.

NY 8, O's 4 final.

O's have allowed 17 runs in the 7th inning or later in their 7 games & in each game the opposing team has scored in its final at-bat.

O's relief ERA: 7.18#LongSeason #Rebuild — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 4, 2019

Cobb tossed 5 2/3 innings and gave up just two runs on five hits.

The Orioles will have Friday off before continuing their three-game series with the Yankees.

Dylan Bundy is expected to start for the O’s on Saturday, while the Yankees are likely turning to lefty J.A. Happ on the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

