



Naval Air Station Oceana says one person has been wounded in a shooting at its facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The base tweeted early Friday that the shooter has since been “contained.” The condition of the victim, who was hospitalized, is unclear.

NAS OCEANA experienced an Active Shooter incident. The shooter has been contained. The victim has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow. — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) April 5, 2019

News outlets report that the base announced around 7 a.m. that the station was locked down. David Todd, a spokesman for the Navy’s mid-Atlantic region, says it was an isolated, domestic incident. He says the lockdown has been lifted and it is safe to enter the base.

ATTN: NAS Oceana lockdown has been lifted. — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) April 5, 2019

No other details were immediately available.

