



Naval Air Station Oceana Friday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., a shooting was reported in the parking lot of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, outside of Hangar 145 on board Naval Air Station Oceana, according to Capt. Chad Vincelette.

A male sailor shot a female sailor several times.

The woman was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Both were assigned to VFA-37.

The shooter was quickly identified and shot and killed by Naval Air Station Oceana security personnel.

“The shooter was armed with a single handgun and was not carrying any additional weapons or ammunition,” Vincelette said in a statement.

NAS OCEANA experienced an Active Shooter incident. The shooter has been contained. The victim has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow. — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) April 5, 2019

No other details were immediately available.

