



Carroll County Animal Control officers are investigating after finding 11 deceased dogs inside of a Hampstead home on Friday afternoon.

Animal Control responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Black Rock Road around 12:15 p.m. after receiving an anonymous complaint that there were a large number of dogs inside the residence, and nobody was seen at that residence for over a week.

When Animal Control officers approached the residence, they found a rancid odor coming from withinside.

No one answered the door, so Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Hampstead Fire Company were called to the scene to assist.

A check of the residence was completed and no residents were found at the home.

They located a large number of dogs throughout the residence which was covered in animal feces.

A total of 27 dogs were found alive and were rescued. A total of 11 dogs were found deceased.

Fire companies from Hampstead, Manchester, Pleasant Valley, Gamber, Upperco and Hanover’s Air Unit, along with members from the Carroll County HazMat Team, assisted with the rescue and recovery of the dogs.

Animal Control is continuing the investigation, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Section is assisting.

Anyone with information should contact the Humane Society of Carroll County; Animal Control at 410-848-4810.

Donations to assist in the care and rehabilitation of the rescued dogs can be made through the Humane Society of Carroll County at their website. hscarroll.org

