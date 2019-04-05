



Police in Baltimore County said they have a suspect in custody in the death of Dennis Buckley.

Buckley was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of a Towson apartment complex on Lachlan Circle.

A 21-year-old DC was arrested in his death.

Khalil Zakee Yeldell, of the 400 block of Onieda Place NW, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

Buckley was found bleeding and unconscious on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of Lachlan Circle around 9:47 a.m. one week ago.

The medical examiner’s office said Buckley died from “sharp force trauma.”

Police said after investigating the case, they learned Yeldell was staying in an apartment on Lachlan Circle at the time of the murder but fled to DC.

Officers also confirmed another victim called 911 at 5:58 a.m. from the same neighborhood after he was threatened by a man with a knife.

