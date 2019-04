Animal Control in Harford County rescued a baby squirrel earlier this week in Aberdeen.

The baby squirrel fell out of a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

The animal control officer couldn’t find the mother, so the squirrel was taken to Phoenix Wildlife to recover.

CUTENESS ALERT for your Friday! Earlier this week, Animal Control rescued this baby squirrel after it fell out of a tree in Aberdeen. The officer couldn't find mom, so the squirrel was taken to Phoenix Wildlife.

