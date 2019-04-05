



Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Aunye Nicole Burris, 13, of the 3900 block of Oakford Ave. was last seen on Friday morning around 8 a.m.

She was last seen at Pikesville Middle School.

Aunye has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen Aunye you are asked to call 911.

