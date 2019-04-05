



As it starts getting warmer, it means it’s time again for farmers markets to open in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar reopens Sunday, April 7 at 7 a.m. for the season. It’ll remain open every Sunday until Dec. 22.

It will stay open until noon and is located under the Jones Falls Expressway on Saratoga Street between Holiday and Gay streets.

The first 100 visitors will receive a market tote bag at the welcome tent.

The market is known for its variety of fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats and seafood, breads, plants and made-to-order food, in addition to handmade accessories, vintage clothing, natural bath and body products, home furnishings, souvenirs and original works of art.

Various vendors are also regulars at the farmers market. This year the market is welcoming some new vendors: Brooklyn Farm, Cajou Cream, DanCandle, Frog Farm Arts, Glass Adornments, Guacamole Specialists, Hemp and Healthy, Lucky Bat Paper Co., Lucky Bean Jewelry, Miller Productions, NEGUS CRE8, Sagamore Spirit, SamunTea Shop, Sporty Dog Creations, Tavon’s Beard Butter, The Salad Lady, Utopian Dreamer, and Victorine Q Adams Community Garden.

