According to police, officers were dispatched to a call for a burglary in progress around 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Renfrew Street.

The homeowner called 911 after seeing a burglar inside their home on security cameras. The cameras sent an alert to the homeowner after the motion detector was triggered.

Officers surrounded the home and tried to arrest the suspect as he tried to escape through a window. But he retreated inside the home.

Over 8 hours the suspect remained barricaded inside the home, while police tried to make contact without success.

At 10 p.m, officers gained entry and found the suspect hiding in the attic. He was arrested.

Devante James Riley, 26, of Baltimore was identified as the suspect.

Riley was charged with first and fourth-degree burglary in this case, as well as being served a warrant for his arrest on charges of first, third, and fourth-degree burglary and theft in another Baltimore County case.

He is being held on a no bail status after a court appearance Friday morning.

