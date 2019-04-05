



A guilty verdict was reached in the murder of a popular Federal Hill bartender.

Marquese Winston was found guilty of second degree murder and four handgun charges.

His girlfriend, Tonya Hayes, was found guilty on just two handgun charges.

They shot and killed Alex Wroblewski outside a Royal Farms in Locust Point in November 2017.

Wroblewski had just left work then he stopped at the store.

A third man– Hayes’ son– reached a plea deal in February for his role in the crime.

