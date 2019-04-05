Filed Under:Alex Wroblewski, Baltimore, Baltimore News, bartender trial, Local TV, Marquese Winston, Talkers, Tonya Hayes


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A guilty verdict was reached in the murder of a popular Federal Hill bartender.

Marquese Winston was found guilty of second degree murder and four handgun charges.

His girlfriend, Tonya Hayes, was found guilty on just two handgun charges.

Tonya Hayes and Marquese Winston

They shot and killed Alex Wroblewski outside a Royal Farms in Locust Point in November 2017.

Wroblewski had just left work then he stopped at the store.

A third man– Hayes’ son– reached a plea deal in February for his role in the crime.

