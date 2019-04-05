Comments
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — HANSON, a trio of brothers that gained popularity in the 90s, will perform at the Maryland State Fair this summer.
The state fair runs from August 22 through September 2 on the Timonium Fairgrounds.
Southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band, ACM-Award nominated duo LOCASH — made up of Baltimore native Chris Lucas and Preston Brust — and 80s rock band Night Ranger will also perform.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
Schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 23 HANSON
- Aug. 24 The Marhsall Tucker Band
- Aug. 30 LOCASH
- Aug. 31 Night Ranger
A limited number of premium tickets will go on sale April 13 at 10 a.m.
