



HANSON, a trio of brothers that gained popularity in the 90s, will perform at the Maryland State Fair this summer.

The state fair runs from August 22 through September 2 on the Timonium Fairgrounds.

Southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band, ACM-Award nominated duo LOCASH — made up of Baltimore native Chris Lucas and Preston Brust — and 80s rock band Night Ranger will also perform.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Schedule is as follows:

Aug. 23 HANSON

Aug. 24 The Marhsall Tucker Band

Aug. 30 LOCASH

Aug. 31 Night Ranger

A limited number of premium tickets will go on sale April 13 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets here

