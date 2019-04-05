  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Construction, Local TV, Maryland, Roadwork, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two major roadways will be closed due to construction the weekend of April 5.

The ramp from southbound I-95 to southbound MD 295 will be closed from Sunday, April 7 starting at 9 p.m. The road will remain closed through 5 a.m.

Work will continue daily through April 11.

Officials said motorists should use the outer loop of I-695 to southbound MD 295.

The I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel project continues between the tunnels and Boston and O’Donnell streets and Holabird Avenue.

The northbound bore in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel will be closed for 60 days starting April 12.

Motorists should avoid I-895 north and use I-695 and I-95 as alternate routes.

More road closures here. 

All work is dependent on weather conditions.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s