



Two major roadways will be closed due to construction the weekend of April 5.

The ramp from southbound I-95 to southbound MD 295 will be closed from Sunday, April 7 starting at 9 p.m. The road will remain closed through 5 a.m.

Work will continue daily through April 11.

Officials said motorists should use the outer loop of I-695 to southbound MD 295.

The I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel project continues between the tunnels and Boston and O’Donnell streets and Holabird Avenue.

The northbound bore in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel will be closed for 60 days starting April 12.

Motorists should avoid I-895 north and use I-695 and I-95 as alternate routes.

All work is dependent on weather conditions.

