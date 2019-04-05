



Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that March 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos set a single-month record of $163,262,848.

The total is a $5,302,180 increase from the previous record of $157,960,668 in October of 2018 and represents an 8.8 percent increase compared to the March 2018 total of $150,073,958.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from March 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $67,431,111 including $50,590,062 for the Education Trust Fund.

Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

