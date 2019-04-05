



The Maryland SPCA will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Saturday in Druid Hill Park, and the organization said that it has big plans for the special day.

The Maryland SPCA said that it hopes to raise $350,000 during its biggest fundraiser of the year where there will be a walkathon and multiple vendors.

During a typical morning, staff members at the Maryland SPCA provide animals who are sick with their medications.

“That’s pretty much all we do in the morning, medications,”

At any one time, the organization has 5-10 animals that need extra medical attention which makes the bills add up.

“We’re happy to help them, but we’re only able to help them because of the community support that we receive,”

The anniversary celebration and fundraiser is on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Druid Hill Park.

