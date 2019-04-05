



The Maryland Department of Health confirmed a measles case in a Maryland resident on Friday.

The Department wants to inform anyone who visited 4000 Old Court Road In Pikesville, Md., on Tuesday in Baltimore County that they may have been exposed to measles.

Possible exposure times were from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals who may have been exposed at additional locations are being notified directly.

The 4000 Old Court Road area contains dental, doctor and other medical practices. It has not been confirmed if this specific case came from one of those practices.

The Maryland Department of Health said that people who were at 4000 Old Court Road should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever.

Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection which is spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing and secretions from the mouth. The measles virus may remain in the air for up to two hours.

Measles symptoms typically develop 10-14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook