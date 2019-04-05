  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health confirmed a measles case in a Maryland resident on Friday.

The Department wants to inform anyone who visited 4000 Old Court Road In Pikesville, Md., on Tuesday in Baltimore County that they may have been exposed to measles.

Possible exposure times were from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals who may have been exposed at additional locations are being notified directly.

The 4000 Old Court Road area contains dental, doctor and other medical practices. It has not been confirmed if this specific case came from one of those practices.

The Maryland Department of Health said that people who were at 4000 Old Court Road should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever.

Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection which is spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing and secretions from the mouth. The measles virus may remain in the air for up to two hours.

Measles symptoms typically develop 10-14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s