



A member of Governor Hogan’s advisory board is caught up in the nation-wide college acceptance scandal.

Jie “Jack” Zhao resigned from his position on the Gorvernor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs after the story broke Thursday.

“Governor Hogan expects every member of this administration to maintain the highest ethical standards, and will certainly hold accountable those who fail to do so,” said Governor Hogan’s Communication’s Director Michael Ricci in a statement to WJZ.

A report by the Boston Globe said Zhao paid well above market value for the home of Harvard University’s fencing coach, Peter Brand.

The Globe reported the assessed value of the property in question was $549,300, but that Zhao paid close to a million dollars back in May 2016.

At the time, Zhao’s son was a junior in high school who, according to the Globe, later gained admission to the school and joined the fencing team.

Claudine Gay, dean of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, sent a message out to faulty regarding the allegations.

“On Monday, Harvard was made aware of allegations involving Peter Brand, our head fencing coach,” Gay wrote. “Specifically, it is alleged that he conducted real estate and non-profit transactions that involved the family of a current and a former student-athlete.”

Gay continued on to say the school is looking into the claims through an “independent review.”

