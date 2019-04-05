



Two men have been arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Ronald Carolina, Jr. in Columbia, Md.

Howard County Police charged Daniel Keantay Owens, 24, and Antonio Donte Bardney, 18, with first degree murder, armed robbery and related charges.

Carolina was found suffering gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row on March 28. He was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the fatal shooting.

Officials said that while police believe the incident to be drug-related, they are continuing to investigate a motive, and whether other suspects were involved.

Police can be contacted at 410-313-STOP, or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

