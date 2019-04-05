



Thousands of turkeys are dead after a barn fire in Frederick County.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services responded the barn fire in the 8200 block of Rocky Ridge Road in Graceham just outside Thurmont around 5:43 p.m. Thursday.

Barn Fire

IMG_1326 Photo credit: Frederick Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services

barn fire2 Photo credit: Frederick County Fire

IMG_1327 Photo credit: Frederick Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services

barn fire 3 Photo credit: Frederick County Fire

IMG_1329 Photo credit: Frederick Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services

DCIM158E90HDYUN_0008. Photo credit: Frederick Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services

DCIM158E90HDYUN_0004. Photo credit: Frederick Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services

According to fire officials, 10,000 to 11,000 turkeys died in the fire; 100 turkeys escaped.

It took crews several hours to put out the barn fire.

