GRACEHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of turkeys are dead after a barn fire in Frederick County.
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services responded the barn fire in the 8200 block of Rocky Ridge Road in Graceham just outside Thurmont around 5:43 p.m. Thursday.
According to fire officials, 10,000 to 11,000 turkeys died in the fire; 100 turkeys escaped.
It took crews several hours to put out the barn fire.
