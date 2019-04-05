  • WJZ 13On Air

GRACEHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of turkeys are dead after a barn fire in Frederick County.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services responded the barn fire in the 8200 block of Rocky Ridge Road in Graceham just outside Thurmont around 5:43 p.m. Thursday.

According to fire officials, 10,000 to 11,000 turkeys died in the fire; 100 turkeys escaped.

It took crews several hours to put out the barn fire.

