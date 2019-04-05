Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clouds and much cooler temperatures on Friday. Small amounts of rain and a chilly breeze made for a very cool end to the week.
By tomorrow, warmer air and more sunshine will make for a much nicer weekend!
Highs will reach the mid 60’s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.
Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm may come our way on Monday, and it will warm to the mid 70’s.
Do have a nice weekend! Bob Turk
