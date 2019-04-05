



A viral post about Maryland crab feats is making its way around social media.

The post by B’Licious, an Upper Marlboro-based seafood business, lists ten commandments of Maryland crab feasts — saying the right and wrong way to do them.

The list discusses how to pick the size of your crabs. “Smalls are just rude,” the writer says.

Also, “once you touch a crab it’s yours.”

You’ll be judged on how you clean your crabs and your crab picking style.

The writer also talks about how when you get up to clean your hands at a crab feast, you’re looking to do other people favors.

So tell us — in your family what are the dos and don’ts of crab feasts?

