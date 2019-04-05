BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Catherine Pugh continues her leave of absence Friday, but a number of agencies have already started their probes into her Healthy Holly business deals.
Investigations are swirling from Annapolis to Towson to City Hall into Mayor Pugh’s business deals.
Md. Senate Unanimously Approves Emergency Bill To Overhaul UMMS Board, Prompted By Mayor Pugh’s Book Deals
Some are stopping short of calling for her to resign.
WJZ has confirmed that Ariel Investments paid Pugh $3,600 for 400 books in 2013.
In September of 2017, the city confirmed that a Black Corporate Directors Conference sponsored by Ariel, paid for Pugh to attend the California conference.
Five months later, Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved a $40 million contract with Ariel.
The city Board of Ethics has started its investigation of Pugh’s business deals and whether they affected city business.
Officials are reviewing deals with at least three businesses: Carefirst, Kaiser Permanente and Ariel Investments
The nonprofit, Associated Black Charities, collected payments from Carefirst and Ariel among others, and passed on about $80,000 to Pugh.
Kaiser, meanwhile, paid Pugh directly for her ‘Healthy Holly’ children’s books for three years.
TIMELINE: Mayor Pugh, Healthy Holly, And Her Leave Of Absence
Years later Pugh and the Board of Estimates approved city contracts for the companies
“In this case, it’s limited to the period when she was mayor,” said Avery Aisenstark, with the city’s ethics board.
The scope of the state prosecutor’s investigation is more broad as the governor requested an investigation be opened Monday.
The Maryland Insurance Commission told WJZ Wednesday: they were reviewing deals by Carefirst, Kaiser, and The Maryland Auto Insurance Fund.
On Friday they told WJZ they will actually “expand the number of reviews and will not be releasing” information until it concludes.
“If we find a carrier did engage in activity that violates a law we’ll have to make that determination at that time,” said Al Redmer, the Maryland Insurance Commissioner.
Here’s their full statement:
There have been numerous reports in the press regarding insurance entities that have directly or indirectly been involved in making payments to entities for Healthy Holly, LLC books.
We are cooperating with other investigations being done by the state and city related to the University of Maryland Medical System board transactions. The Maryland Insurance Administration (“MIA”) made an initial determination to conduct a targeted market conduct examination of three of those entities. The MIA has since made the decision to expand the number of reviews and will not be releasing information on those reviews until they conclude.
From this point, the MIA will not be commenting on these ongoing investigations. As with all other investigations, if the MIA determines that there have been violations of the insurance laws of Maryland, the findings will be included in any orders that are issued. As is the MIA’s practice, the orders will be made public.
Meanwhile, Pugh remains sidelined on a leave of absence. Council President Jack Young is acting mayor.
Congressman Elijah Cummings, a friend of Pugh’s who donated to her campaign and endorsed her two years ago when she ran for mayor, alluded to Pugh after a rally at City Hall Thursday.
“I know that the mayor is going through some difficulties, but I have the utmost confidence in Jack Young,” Cummings said. “And, I think all of us need to rally around him and bring as many resources to the city.”
Let’s all PRETEND the LACK of ETHICS and FLAT OUT COVER UP PERPETRATED by THE MAYOR FOR HER OWN PERSONAL FINANCIAL GAIN $700,000+ along with BLATANTLY HIDING details from ETHIC DECLARATIONS and DISCLOSURES, overseeing contracts FOR the city WITH OTHERS that WANT contracts with the city, then to top it off VERY LARGE SUMS of moneys were changing hands to her from multiple sources. THIS STINKS AND is not how A MAYOR should be RUNNING or DOING business for the city. MORE DEMOCRATIC CORRUPTION from top to bottom AT Baltimore City Hall. Her liberal buddies at city hall do not have the nerve or backbone to force her to resign which in turn makes them just as guilty! This is NOT JUNIOR HIGH but the MAYOR of BALTIMORE CITY WHO NEW BETTER!!! This is why the city of Baltimore and it’s DEMISE is taking place as we speak at the hands of CORRUPT DEMOCRATIC LIBERALS…IT”S THAT OBVIOUS!!! THE CITIZENS OF BALTIMORE DESERVE MUCH BETTER THEN WHAT WE ARE GETTING FROM IT’S DEMOCRATIC LEADERS!!
Vote for complete change in our city govt by voting them all out and starting anew to turn this city around and make it great once again! Because what ever the DEMOCRATIC LIBERALS are doing AIN’T WORKING! AGAIN it’s that OBVIOUS! Ask yourselves, WHO got this city in the current state it is in?? WHO has been in control of Baltimore City Govt for YEARS?? The obvious only answer… DEMOCRATIC LIBERALS! WAKE UP!
NO time table! Of course not she is taking the city for a big fat ride and the CITY COUNSEL and all the leaders are letting it happen…Not to be believed, you can’t make this stuff up not EVEN in HOLLYWOOD?? SMH