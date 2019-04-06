



As part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s $189 million I-895 Bridge Project, the northbound bore of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel will close 24/7 for 60 days starting on Friday, April 12.

Two-way traffic – one adjacent lane in each direction – will operate in the southbound bore.

The MDTA said that motorists should use I-695/Key Bridge and I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel as alternate routes.

In spring 2020, southbound I-895 will close 24/7 with two-way traffic operating on northbound I-895. The southbound bore of the Harbor Tunnel will close 24/7 for 60 days in spring 2020 with two-way traffic operating in the northbound bore.

Southbound I-895 will reopen to traffic in spring 2021.

The I-895 Bridge Project will replace the 60-year-old I-895 bridge, the MDTA’s only remaining structurally deficient bridge.

The MDTA will continue to update drivers on changing traffic patterns via traffic advisories and social media.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook