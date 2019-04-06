



A Carroll County couple has been arrested for animal cruelty after Animal Control found 11 deceased dogs at a residence on April 5.

Animal Control responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Black Rock Road around 12:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving an anonymous complaint that there were a large number of dogs inside the residence, and nobody was seen at that residence for over a week.

11 Dogs Found Deceased After Welfare Check, 27 Rescued From Carroll County Residence

When officials entered the residence, a total of 11 dogs were found deceased and a total of 27 dogs were found alive and were rescued.

Officials identified and obtained 51 charges including animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty and hazardous substance/endanger pet.

John Roberts, 49, and Laura Filler, 55, of Hampstead, Md., were located and arrested by officials on April 6.

They are currently being processed in Central Booking at the Carroll County Detention Center.

