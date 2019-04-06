



The nationwide measles outbreak has reached Maryland, and now there’s a warning from officials for those who may have been exposed.

The Maryland Department of Health believes that it was at a medical office in Pikesville on Tuesday, April 2, that the public may have been exposed to measles.

Measles Case Confirmed, Possible Exposures In Baltimore Area

“The virus itself causes high fever, cough, watery eyes, spots in the mouth, and then a major full body rash,” Scott Krugman, a doctor at Sinai Hospital, said.

The disease can cause brain swelling, pneumonia and even death. It was eliminated from the U.S. by vaccines in 2000.

However, about 390 cases of the measles have been confirmed in 15 states so far this year.

Parents in Pikesville are on edge about possible exposure to the measles.

“Definitely anxious,” Brad Burgunder said. “I know my wife is anxious about the outbreak and what it means, and where you go today. So instead of going to the Target up the street, we went to a Target in a different neighborhood.”

Brian Berman was also concerned.

“Of course we’re concerned about anything that’s contagious,” he said. “Of course it’s a health concern that we all have to look out for.”

Krugman said that some people are more susceptible to the virus than others.

“Pretty much anybody’s at risk for getting it,” Krugman said. “Obviously if you haven’t been vaccinated, you’re at much higher risk for getting sick, versus those who don’t. If you look at the recent outbreaks, about 80 to 90 percent of the people who are coming down with measles haven’t been vaccinated.”

The Maryland Department of Health said that if you believe you’ve possibly been exposed, you should watch for the next few weeks and not visit, but call, your doctor.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook