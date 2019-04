BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini homered in his first at-bat of the game against the New York Yankees on Saturday after inviting O’s superfan Mo Gaba to the game.

Mo is a 13-year-old Orioles superfan who is fighting cancer for the fourth time. He lost his eyesight as an infant.

Mancini said in an interview with MLB Network that the first thing he wanted to do when he returned from the team’s road trip was visit Mo.

“I’ll be rooting for you in the game tonight.” – O's super fan, Mo “Appreciate it, man. I'll try to make you proud." – @TreyMancini pic.twitter.com/VXy4CREnt7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 7, 2019

He hit a solo home run in his first at-bat of the game.