



Orioles’ first baseman Chris Davis has faced a tidal wave of national attention following his historically bad season in 2018 and now his continued ice-cold start to 2019. And of course, much of the vocal criticism is coming right from the Baltimore fan base, who is growing more agitated with his offensive performance by the game.

Understandably, Orioles fans are tired of Davis’ performance — he’s gone hitless in his first 17 at-bats with 11 strikeouts — and they showed it during Opening Day at Camden Yards, booing Davis when he struck out in each of his three at bats. His goose eggs continue a hitless streak stretching back to last September and puts him within striking distance of the MLB record for worst streak in league history.

However, there were still some fans and media members urging the Orioles faithful not to boo Davis in the midst of his slump. As Davis himself said, no one feels worse or is more frustrated by what is going on than he is. Dan Clark, of TBLDaily.com, expressed those same sentiments, saying that Davis likely has a lot going through his head at the moment.

Plenty of Orioles fans joined him in defense of the slugger, believing the criticism and negativity by the black-and-orange faithful could only be making things worse. Here’s a look at the strong backing the man known as “Crush” is receiving from fans:

Ohhhh heck no. Ya'll can stop with the booing of Chris Davis. He can go all year without a hit and I still won't boo him. #Orioles fans are better than that (I hope). — Laura (@stndongrace) April 4, 2019

WHEN Chris Davis finds his swing again, I don’t want to hear anything from anyone of you naysayers — Pat Shaw (@Pat_shaw9) April 4, 2019

Others weighed in saying that fans should support everyone on the team, and that includes Davis.

I'll cheer Davis. I'll cheer all of the Orioles. We're fans. We're supporters. Like @mrasaunders often says, "the clue is in the name SUPPORTERS." We're there to support the club. I won't argue with fans who boo, it's their right, but it's not helping Chris Davis. — Don Petree (@DonPetree) April 4, 2019

I know Chris Davis has struggled but don't boo him the fact is he's one of our birds #IBackTheBirds #LetsGoOs #Birdland #Orioles — BirdlandUSA (@WWEAmbrose710) April 4, 2019

If you are a true O's fan I find it appalling to respond in that manner to our guys! Either support them all or find another team to root for! There's no room for fair weather fans! #IBackTheBirds — Allison Guilliams (@allyguilliams) April 4, 2019

HOT TAKE: we should not unleash our hate and disgust on Chris Davis. Yes, he’s a god awful baseball player now, but the hate I watched him receive at opening day was disappointing and sad. He’s a human—he’s not good at baseball, but we shouldn’t be mean because of that — Swaggy T (@tylerjnew) April 5, 2019

Some agree that the negativity should be directed at the former members of the Orioles front office who inked Davis to the $161 million deal he signed back in 2016.

Orioles fans shouldn't be booing Chris Davis–they should be taking it out on management for offering that stupid contract. Nothing in his past suggested a 7 year contract for $161M at age 30 was smart offer. — Hodges (@Hdgs_) April 5, 2019

And there are other fans who simply have no tolerance for the booing, the trash talk, and the anger being hurled at the Orioles first baseman.

I feel so bad for Chris Davis. Don’t worry @CrushD19 you’ll get through this man. Block out the noise and just play ball. — donnie williams (@Only_Donnie) April 5, 2019

I feel bad for him tbh. Gotta feel like the pressure being put on him by the entire baseball community doesn’t help his lack of confidence. I really don’t like the amount of Chris Davis hate. — Layton “Baseball is back” Butler (@ImNotLaytonK) April 5, 2019

Anybody else feel really bad for Chris Davis? Like, the poor guy couldn’t buy himself a hit if he wanted to. I’m still rooting for him to turn it around lol — Dodgers Heat (@DodgersHeat) April 5, 2019

Chris Davis has provided us with a lot of great memories, but he is done. At this stage, I just flat out feel bad for the guy. Father Time remains undefeated and Davis is the latest example. I’m no longer mad about his performance. I just feel for him. — Ben Kaplan (@BattleOTBeltway) April 5, 2019

I get that Chris Davis is terrible now, but he gave Orioles fans a lot to cheer about and was a key contributor on a number of playoff teams. Seems a little cruel to boo like that. I just feel bad for the guy. — Ted Chalfen (@TheGhostofMarv) April 4, 2019

I genuinely feel bad for Chris Davis. I can’t even imagine how awful it feels. — MikeyGilz (@MikeyGilz) April 3, 2019

Finally, one fan pointed out that Davis has done plenty of good in the Baltimore community and that shouldn’t be forgotten simply due to his struggles on the field.