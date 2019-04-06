BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Orioles’ first baseman Chris Davis has faced a tidal wave of national attention following his historically bad season in 2018 and now his continued ice-cold start to 2019. And of course, much of the vocal criticism is coming right from the Baltimore fan base, who is growing more agitated with his offensive performance by the game.
Understandably, Orioles fans are tired of Davis’ performance — he’s gone hitless in his first 17 at-bats with 11 strikeouts — and they showed it during Opening Day at Camden Yards, booing Davis when he struck out in each of his three at bats. His goose eggs continue a hitless streak stretching back to last September and puts him within striking distance of the MLB record for worst streak in league history.
However, there were still some fans and media members urging the Orioles faithful not to boo Davis in the midst of his slump. As Davis himself said, no one feels worse or is more frustrated by what is going on than he is. Dan Clark, of TBLDaily.com, expressed those same sentiments, saying that Davis likely has a lot going through his head at the moment.
Plenty of Orioles fans joined him in defense of the slugger, believing the criticism and negativity by the black-and-orange faithful could only be making things worse. Here’s a look at the strong backing the man known as “Crush” is receiving from fans:
Others weighed in saying that fans should support everyone on the team, and that includes Davis.
Some agree that the negativity should be directed at the former members of the Orioles front office who inked Davis to the $161 million deal he signed back in 2016.
And there are other fans who simply have no tolerance for the booing, the trash talk, and the anger being hurled at the Orioles first baseman.
Finally, one fan pointed out that Davis has done plenty of good in the Baltimore community and that shouldn’t be forgotten simply due to his struggles on the field.