Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland House of Delegates, Maryland Senate, Renewable Energy


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has advanced a measure to increase Maryland’s use of renewable energy.

The House gave the bill preliminary approval Saturday. The Senate has passed the measure, but the House made some changes.

The Senate bill would have eliminated trash incineration as eligible for subsidies like wind and solar energy, a provision that was in the bill initially. But the House put the provision back in to allow waste-to-energy to be in the “top tier” of renewable energy.

The bill would increase the state’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard from 25 percent by 2020 to 50 percent by 2030.

The differences in the bill would need to be reconciled before the General Assembly adjourns Monday at midnight.

Supporters say it would increase jobs in the renewable energy field.

