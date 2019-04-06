



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized on Saturday night.

Police responded to an area hospital around 9:10 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When police arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A location of the incident is unclear at this time due to the victim being uncooperative with investigators.

Citywide Shooting Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

