



Baltimore City Police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men hospitalized.

In east Baltimore, police were called to an area hospital around 3:21 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The victim stated that he was shot in the 800 block of North Patterson Park Ave. by an unidentified suspect.

In southwest Baltimore, police were called to an area hospital around 5:29 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim said that he was in the area of Wilkens and Smallwood Street when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Citywide Shooting Detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting to contact them at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

