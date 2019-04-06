



Less than a year ago Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio was hit by a car and killed by a teenage driver while investigating a break-in.

Police said that on May 21, Caprio responded to a burglary in progress in Perry Hall. When she ordered the driver of the suspect vehicle to get out of the car, the driver sped up, hitting and killing her.

Saturday, the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club honored her memory with a $16,000 donation to the Amy Caprio Memorial Scholarship Fund at Towson University.

“It’s kind of keeping the promise that we’ll never forget the sacrifices made in the line of duty,” Chuck Ritz, of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, said. “Going to work one day and not being able to go home at the end of their shift.”

Caprio was a Towson University graduate. She was with the Baltimore County Police Department for three years and eight months.

Towson University established the scholarship in her name for the families of first responders.

“Amy’s family and friends came forward a couple of months after her passing and said we want to do something to always remember Amy,” Todd Langenberg, of Towson University, said. “There was an outpouring of support from the community already saying what can we do? So Towson was happy to say we can create a scholarship fund.”

Officer Caprio’s cousin spoke on behalf of the family.

“Amy truly appreciates the public outpouring for our families,” Eric Brennan said.

More than $50,000 have been donated to the Amy Caprio Memorial Fund.

Four suspects connected to Caprio’s death are awaiting trial.

