BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Seth Roberts to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Roberts was released from the Oakland Raiders after four seasons with the team.

He played in 15 games last season for the Raiders and made 45 receptions for 494 yards and two touchdowns.

Roberts has a career 1,826 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

