



A beautiful and very mild Saturday with a high of 70 degrees, will be followed by another nice, slightly milder day on Sunday, with an expected high of 71.

There will be more clouds showing up later in the day, and a shower may pop up well north and west very late at night.

On Monday some very warm air with the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm is likely, and we may even get to 80 degrees!

Another mild, mid 70’s day is on tap for Tuesday, and a leftover shower is possible before we cool down a bit by midweek.

Have great Sunday, Bob Turk!

