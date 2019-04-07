



James Smith has stepped down from his position as a top aide to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

A spokesman for acting Mayor Jack Young said Smith offered his resignation on Friday.

Baltimore City Government File Photo

This comes as Mayor Pugh remains on an indefinite leave of absence from her position, citing health concerns amid a growing scandal over business dealings of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan called on the Maryland State Prosecutor to investigate Pugh’s deal with the University of Maryland Medical System to sell the books for $500,000.

The Baltimore Ethics Board also voted to open its own investigation of her book sales.

City and state officials have called for her resignation over the last few weeks.

