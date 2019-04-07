



Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch has died. The state’s longest-serving House speaker in history was 72.

Governor Larry Hogan announced shortly after Busch’s death that effectively immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of his life and legacy.

“This is a profoundly sad day for Maryland. Mike Busch was a giant in our government—the longest serving Speaker in our state’s history. He cared deeply about improving the lives of Marylanders, and his legacy is evident in his many legislative achievements. Speaker Busch and I came from different sides of the aisle, but we often came together in the best interests of the people of Maryland. He served with the decency and good nature of a teacher, a coach, and a family man. I was honored to know him and to work closely with him. On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Speaker’s wife, Cindy, their daughters, Erin and Megan, and all of his colleagues. He was raised in Annapolis, he represented Annapolis, and he will forever be remembered here. Effective immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Speaker Busch’s distinguished life and legacy until sunset on the day of interment,” Hogan said in a full statement.

Senate President Mike Miller reacted to Busch’s death in a statement on Facebook.

“My heart is broken for Mike Busch’s family, the State of Maryland, and the Speaker’s extended family – elected officials and staff that he has been a mentor and coach to over his time in public service. Mike has been a friend for years, and has led the state to new heights of environmentalism and education, while ensuring that a new generation of leaders move our state forward. He was a true model of a State Delegate; he cared for every corner of the state, but never forgot about the people he was elected to represent. I will miss him as a friend and partner in state government and I join all the state in mourning his passing,”

Acting Mayor Jack Young tweeted out a statement captioned only, “Heartbroken,”

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford said in his condolences that the House Speaker fought “fearlessly for the issues he cared about,” and offered his condolences to Busch’s family.

This story is developing.

