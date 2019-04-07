



A spokesperson for Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch confirms his health has worsened and he is now on a ventilator.

Alexandra Hughes, Busch’s chief of staff says, “His breathing had taken a significant turn for the worse.”

Busch was admitted to the hospital last week for treatment for pneumonia.

The speaker had two other previous health scares including in 2017 when he had a liver transplant and in 2018 for a heart bypass surgery.

Busch has missed several weeks of the Maryland General Assembly sessions while dealing with this latest health issue.

The Governor today released the following statement:

“Just heartbroken about @SpeakerBusch. He has dedicated his life to our state. He is a good man & it has been a privilege to work with him on behalf of the people of MD. I ask MDers to join us in sending our heartfelt prayers to the Speaker & his family during this difficult time.”

Maryland Senate President Mike Miller also released the following statement:

“Speaker Mike Busch has been a friend to myself and so many, a mentor to a generation of Maryland leaders, and a historic leader of his Chamber. My thoughts and prayers are with Mike, his wife Cindy, his daughters Erin and Megan, and his staff, during this time.”

The 72-year-old democrat has been a mainstay in Annapolis since 1987 when he was elected to represent District 30. He is the longest-serving speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

