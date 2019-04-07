  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe 54th Academy of Country Music Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, NW baltimore, Shooting, Shootings


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a walk-in shooting victim who said he was shot Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim said he was in the 300 block of South Augusta Avenue when he was shot.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s