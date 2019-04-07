



Police are investigating a walk-in shooting victim who said he was shot Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim said he was in the 300 block of South Augusta Avenue when he was shot.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

