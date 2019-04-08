



Two people were killed in a fiery crash on I-83 early Monday.

Baltimore City Police said two cars collided head-on around 1:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation shows one of the drivers was going north on the southbound side and struck the other car.

A witness pulled both drivers from their cars and they were taken to area hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

