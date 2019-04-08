



Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore on Monday that left one person injured.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. for a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

